Gibson Capital LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gibson Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 53.7% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $228,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,861. The firm has a market cap of $401.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $268.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

