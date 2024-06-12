Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

GILD traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,844,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

