Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Melville Purchases 101,380 Shares

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Melville bought 101,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,138.00.
Mark Thomas Melville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 80,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 15,150 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,439.25.
- On Friday, May 24th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 111,462 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,146.20.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Mark Thomas Melville bought 100,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,500.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 40,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 54,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,130.00.
Glacier Media Stock Performance
TSE:GVC remained flat at C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Glacier Media Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68.
About Glacier Media
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.
