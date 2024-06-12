Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Melville Purchases 101,380 Shares

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Melville bought 101,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,138.00.

Mark Thomas Melville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Glacier Media alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 80,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 15,150 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,439.25.

On Friday, May 24th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 111,462 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,146.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Mark Thomas Melville bought 100,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,500.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 40,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 54,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,130.00.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

TSE:GVC remained flat at C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Glacier Media Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media ( TSE:GVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.75 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 89.72% and a negative net margin of 65.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.