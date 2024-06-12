Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 618,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,040,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GAIN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 9,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

