Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.34). 36,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 74,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 228.77. The stock has a market cap of £200.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

