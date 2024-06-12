Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

