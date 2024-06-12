Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.01

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.01 and last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $657.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,220,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,550,000 after buying an additional 300,068 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

