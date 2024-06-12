Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares None Dividend of $0.05

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Sunday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 772,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,650. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

