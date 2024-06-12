Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares None Dividend of $0.05

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Sunday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.
Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 772,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,650. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.
In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
