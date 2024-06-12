Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
NASDAQ:GECCO remained flat at $24.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $25.24.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
