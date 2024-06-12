Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GEGGL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.
About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
