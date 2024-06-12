GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.55

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 11355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 4.18.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

