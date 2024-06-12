Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 103,150 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,150 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,094.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG RE Finance Trust

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $82,679,998.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,400,001.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,708. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a current ratio of 138.05. The firm has a market cap of $660.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

