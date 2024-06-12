Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,725 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate comprises approximately 1.8% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 549,280 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 626,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

