Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of Greggs stock remained flat at $35.00 during trading on Wednesday. Greggs has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

