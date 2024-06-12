Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GLGI remained flat at $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.