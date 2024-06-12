Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.26. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 494 shares.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 125.02%.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.