Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.26. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 494 shares.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 125.02%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

