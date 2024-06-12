Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $15.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 580. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

