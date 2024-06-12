Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 888.6% in May

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,792,800 shares, a growth of 888.6% from the May 15th total of 788,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 695.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

