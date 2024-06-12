Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 888.6% in May

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,792,800 shares, a growth of 888.6% from the May 15th total of 788,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 695.8 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
