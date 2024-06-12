GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Julie Brown Buys 8 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Julie Brown bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,623 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £129.84 ($165.34).
GSK Stock Down 0.1 %
LON:GSK traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,614 ($20.55). 10,642,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,180. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,481.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,692.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,617.59.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,504.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
