GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Julie Brown Buys 8 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Julie Brown bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,623 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £129.84 ($165.34).

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:GSK traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,614 ($20.55). 10,642,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,180. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,481.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,692.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,617.59.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,504.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,820 ($23.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.83) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.97) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.34).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

