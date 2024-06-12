HC Wainwright Weighs in on IceCure Medical Ltd’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICCM opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.66. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

