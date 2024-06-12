Head-To-Head Survey: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) vs. Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Paragon Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services -47.59% -14.80% -5.09% Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Paragon Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $5.16 billion 0.41 -$2.70 billion ($21.17) -0.83 Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Paragon Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Paragon Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 3 1 1 0 1.60 Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus target price of $12.01, indicating a potential downside of 31.95%.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Paragon Shipping on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 150 vessels, which included 134 container vessels and 16 vehicle transport vessels; and as of December 31, 2023, it operated a network of 67 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

