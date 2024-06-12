Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 2,161.2% in May

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 2,161.2% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.8 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.35.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.