Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 2,161.2% in May

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 2,161.2% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.8 days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

