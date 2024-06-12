Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Announces GBX 2.63 Dividend

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Henderson High Income Trust stock traded up GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 161.28 ($2.05). 152,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. Henderson High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 177 ($2.25). The company has a market cap of £277.62 million, a P/E ratio of 941.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.95.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

