Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $24.99.
