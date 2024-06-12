Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $24.99.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

