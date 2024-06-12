Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Tops $2.52

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00003649 BTC on exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $79.45 million and approximately $23.05 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,708,038.636124 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 2.28838792 USD and is down -11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $22,929,211.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

