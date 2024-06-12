Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) & Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Critical Review

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Highest Performances and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A Saratoga Investment 6.22% 14.53% 4.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $15.78 million 133.85 -$6.01 million N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $20.36 million 16.43 $8.93 million $0.71 34.39

This table compares Highest Performances and Saratoga Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Highest Performances and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A Saratoga Investment 0 5 0 0 2.00

Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $25.69, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Risk and Volatility

Highest Performances has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Highest Performances on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

