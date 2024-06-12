Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 5.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.31. 3,429,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,837,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $17.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,359.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,004 shares of company stock worth $16,188,821 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

