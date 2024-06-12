Hollywood Bowl Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.98 (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BOWL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 316.50 ($4.03). 490,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £543.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,577.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211.85 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 312.67.
In related news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 28,881 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.24), for a total value of £96,173.73 ($122,467.50). 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
