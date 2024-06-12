Hollywood Bowl Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.98 (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 316.50 ($4.03). 490,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £543.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,577.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211.85 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 312.67.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 28,881 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.24), for a total value of £96,173.73 ($122,467.50). 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.22) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOWL

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.