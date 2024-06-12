Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.97. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 985,520 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $680.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,498 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $22,848,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $18,489,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

