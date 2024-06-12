Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.27. 502,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day moving average is $361.03. Humana has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Humana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

