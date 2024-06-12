Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Sells £46,633.08 in Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total value of £46,633.08 ($59,382.50).

Ibstock Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of IBST traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 159.20 ($2.03). The stock had a trading volume of 881,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,509. Ibstock plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.40 ($2.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The company has a market capitalization of £624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,028.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.