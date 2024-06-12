ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $189.97 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $189.97 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,827,839 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,002,812,134.3238128 with 1,002,811,236.449993 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1822187 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,515,360.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

