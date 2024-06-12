Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Announces GBX 4.70 Dividend

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 2.5 %

IPX traded up GBX 10.09 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 417.09 ($5.31). 324,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,497. The stock has a market cap of £535.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,356.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. Impax Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 639 ($8.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Impax Asset Management Group

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Julia Bond acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £23,870 ($30,396.03). In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Julia Bond acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £23,870 ($30,396.03). Also, insider William Simon O’Regan purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £58,630 ($74,659.37). 19.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.91) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Impax Asset Management Group

About Impax Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.