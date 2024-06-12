Incitec Pivot Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Incitec Pivot Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of INCZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 6,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,851. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Incitec Pivot
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.