Incitec Pivot Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Incitec Pivot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INCZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 6,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,851. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.