InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$204.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.47. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.86.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.25 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.5345622 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InPlay Oil

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.