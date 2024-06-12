InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IPOOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 58,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,626. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.48.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

