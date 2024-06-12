InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

IPOOF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 58,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,626. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.48.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

