Insider Buying: Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Buys 31,273 Shares of Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider William Hames bought 31,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.45 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,164.85 ($92,162.15).
Cedar Woods Properties Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08.
Cedar Woods Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 24th. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.
Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile
Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.
