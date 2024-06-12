Insider Buying: Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys 529,917 Shares of Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGrath acquired 529,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$32,324.94 ($21,407.24).
Peter McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Peter McGrath purchased 770,083 shares of Comms Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,515.23 ($32,129.29).
Comms Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.
About Comms Group
Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.
