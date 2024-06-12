Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.56. 18,572,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,420,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

