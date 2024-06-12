Insider Selling: Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,296. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Brookfield by 1,022.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,506 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookfield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

