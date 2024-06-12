Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 10,291 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Five9 Stock Performance
Five9 stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,168. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $92.40.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.
View Our Latest Report on Five9
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.