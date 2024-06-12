Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 10,291 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Five9 stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,168. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

