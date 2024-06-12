Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $1,645,972.82 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Okta Stock Up 0.2 %
Okta stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.29. 1,644,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,189. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its position in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
