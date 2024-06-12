Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $92,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,792 shares in the company, valued at $394,377.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Willdan Group Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 73,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,433. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.44.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.
