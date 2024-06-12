Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $67,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. 51,245,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,505,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

