IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance

IntelGenx Technologies stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer and Parkinsons; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

