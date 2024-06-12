Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $115.00 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $112.20 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $16,226,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.