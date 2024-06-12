Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 786,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,232. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

