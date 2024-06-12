International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $60.67, but opened at $59.30. International Seaways shares last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 109,933 shares.

Specifically, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,752.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,039. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -0.04.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 433.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 133,102 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 36.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

