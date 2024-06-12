Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insider Sells $42,581,250.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $25.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.46 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

